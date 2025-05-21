Collector expels 25 junior officers from DPC meet

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A crucial pre-planning meeting for the Rs 700-crore district planning committee (DPC) budget for 2025-2026 turned dramatic on Tuesday after district collector Deelip Swami expelled 25 junior officers from the session.

The collector had called senior officials from nearly 60 departments, including the municipal corporation, zilla parishad, police, health, public works, Maharashtra state electricity distribution company limited (MSEDCL), MahaUrja, and archaeology, to discuss department-wise planning. However, only 30 senior officials attended, while the rest sent junior officers in their place. These junior staffers failed to answer planning-related queries, prompting the Collector’s strong reaction. Annoyed by the lack of seriousness, collector Swami asked them to leave and warned departments to ensure senior-level presence in such key planning exercises. This move underlines the Collector’s emphasis on accountability and proper planning for effective use of public funds.