Collector office ups security measures by installing 42 CCTV cameras

High resolution CCTVs: Storage capacity of eight months

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The collector office has increased its security measures by installing 42 new CCTV cameras in the premises. The cameras are of high quality and have a data storage capacity of eight months. The move comes in light of the regular protests and demonstrations that take place at the office premises.

The cameras have been installed in every corner of the collector office, including various departments, and will keep an eye on the movements of officers, employees, and common citizens. Pan-tilt-zoom cameras have been installed on all four sides of the office, which rotate and provide clear shooting even at night.

The footage from the newly installed cameras will be stored for eight months, allowing authorities to investigate any suspicious activity that takes place within the office premises. The display of the 42 cameras is located at two places - one in the collector's cabin and the other in the resident deputy collector's cabin. The displays will show the movements of all cameras simultaneously, enabling officials to keep a close watch on the office.

The newly installed cameras use internet protocol to film and will help authorities to track any suspicious activity, including any attempted break-ins.