Collector orders issuing show-cause notices to 32 late-comers

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, April 20:

The district collector Sunil Chavan has ordered to serve show-cause notices to 32 personnel of the district collectorate for reporting late on their duties regularly. The biometric attendance report revealed that a total of 76 personnel were reporting late on duty.

He also held a meeting of all heads of various sections and took them to task.

The incharge resident deputy collector (RDC) Mandar Vaidya was ordered to issue show-cause notices.

It may be noted that during the summer season, the people from different parts of the district arrive at the office before 11 am. Their aim is to get the work done as early as possible. However, due to late reporting on duty by the staff, the people are forced to stay back till the afternoon. After coming to his notice, the district collector reviewed the biometric attendance.

One-hour late reporting

There are 176 officers and employees working in various sections of the district collectorate. The official time of all to report on duty is 9.45 am.However, many of them were found reporting on duty between 10.30 am and 11 am.Later on, the collector called the officers from general administration (GAD) section. Later on, he pressed all HoDs and went through the attendance of each section.Lastly, he shortlisted that around 50 per cent staff of the collectorate is reporting late on duty by one hour regularly.