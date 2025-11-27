Collector reviews election preparations in Khultabad

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

District collector Deelip Swami reviewed preparations for the Khultabad Municipal Council elections scheduled on 2nd December. The administration has been conducting voter awareness campaigns to ensure smooth voting.

The review meeting included sub-divisional officer Santosh Gorad, election officer Swarup Kankal, chief officer Sheikh Sameer, assistant superintendent of Police Aparajita Agnihotri, police inspector Dhananjay Farate, Naib Tehsildar Pramod Sawant, and other officials. Ahead of the elections, the administration took preventive action against 25 individuals and organized health camps for voters. Officials are closely monitoring sensitive information to maintain law and order. The administration also installed banners across the city reading “I Will Vote” to encourage participation. Collector Swami urged citizens to sign the banners and personally inspected several polling centers.