Collector suspends Talathi Sonawane

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

District collector Sunil Chavan has ordered to suspend Talathi Ramesh Sonawane from Paithan for negligence in work. He also directed to file charges against crusher owners Siraj Mohammad Kadar of Chittegaon, Kalyan Pandurang Chide of Murma and Sheikh Younus Ibrahim of Koli Bodkha.

Chavan held a sudden meeting of Talathis and circles officers at Paithan tehsil office on Tuesday. Tehsildars were instructed to auction confiscated vehicles caught in illegal sand transportation. Chavan also ordered to take strict action against the person who obstructed the government work regarding recovery. Additional collector Dr Anant Gawhane, Sub-divisional officer Swapnil More. Tehsildar Nilawad, circle officers and all Talathis were present.