College demands Rs 2 L from teachers; action sought

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vaishnavi College from Wadwani in Beed district has demanded Rs 2 lakh from teachers to apply for grade from the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

The eight teachers from the college submitted a letter to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), State Government, Senators and Teachers unions sharing their harassment from the college administration.

In the letter, the teachers stated that the college administration sought Rs 2 lakh from them for applying NAAC grade.

“Our arrears on promotion, pending salary are not given. The college administration intentionally does not submit the pay bills to the office of joint director of the region, denying second copy of service book,” it was mentioned in the letter.

Meanwhile, a delegation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMUCTO) submitted a memorandum to the vice chancellor on Thursday demanding an independent probe and appointing an administrator to the college.

Senators Dr Vikram Khilare and Dr Umakant Rathod, Dr Maruti Tegumpure, Dr Dilip Birute, Vikas Choudhary and others were present.