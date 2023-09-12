College teacher booked in dowry harassment case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A teacher working in a college was booked with Shivur Police Station of the district for allegedly harassing his wife for her failure to bring Rs 5 lakh dowry.

A woman lodged a complaint with police stating that she married Gopalkrishna Badrinath Khomne who is a music teacher in a college on June 16, 2022. Her parents spent lakhs of rupees on their daughter’s marriage.

Her husband asked her to bring Rs 5 lakh to purchase a house for his brother. She said that in-law members started harassing her some days after the marriage.

They also abused and beat up her. She lodged a complaint with the Women’s Grievances Redressal Centre but, Gopalkrishna refused to settle the matter. So, the woman lodged a complaint with Shivur Police Station.

On the basis of her complaint, her husband Gopalkrishna, her father-in-law Badrinath, mother-in-law Lata, brother-in-law Gajanan and two others were booked with the police station. Assistant police inspector Sandeep Patil is on the case.