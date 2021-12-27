Colleges asked not to harass reserved category students for fees

Aurangabad, Dec 27:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has asked all the colleges not to harass reserved category students for fees.

It may be noted that the students were admitted to different courses in colleges within the jurisdiction of the university. The State Government pays their tuition and examination fees for higher education. Social Welfare Department (SWD)received complaints that colleges are harassing students for paying the tuition fee.

The SWD sent a letter to the vice-chancellor recently stating that the institutes should allow students for academic activities once they are admitted and should not demand from them.

“Despite the circulation of message frequently not to demand a fee from the students who have applied for the scholarship, we receive complaints from students and parents under Bamu’s jurisdiction about giving conditional admissions and later demanding fee to pay first and get its reimbursement,” it was stated in the letter.

SWD commissioner Dr Prashant Narnaware said that the demanding fee from such students by the colleges is illegal.

“This is creating unrest among students. In the post-Covid situation, many families are facing financial problems. If colleges continue to demand fees, any untoward incident may not be ruled out,” he said in the letter. Bamu warned such colleges of taking action on receiving complaints.

More than 4.50 lakh SC students registered for Government of India Post Matric Scholarship and State Government sponsored ‘Tuition Fee, Examination Fee Reimbursement Freeship Scheme.