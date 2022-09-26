Colleges asked to refund full fees on admission cancellation

Aurangabad, Sept 24:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) asked the colleges to refund fees of admission cancelled by the students for the academic year 2022-23.

It may be noted that there are 480 undergraduate and postgraduate courses in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad within the jurisdiction of the university for the current academic year. The colleges have 450 lakh students.

Many parents lost jobs or migrated to other places to the financial crisis of the Covid outbreak. Their children had to discontinue education or cancel admission for migration.

The directives of the University Grants Commission (UGC) directed all the State governments not to charge any fees on admission cancellation.

Following this, Higher Education Department and Bamu asked the colleges to refund the fees of students if they have cancelled admission or migrated to another place in the Covid situation.

If the students cancel the admission by October 31, he or they will get a full fee refund as a special case of pandemic crisis while Rs 1000 will be deducted if the admission is cancelled by December 31. The hostel and mess charges of Covid should be adjusted in the new academic year.

The colleges will have to inform the university about refunding admissions cancellations and adjustment of hostel and mess fees in the next academic year.