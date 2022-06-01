Colleges, coaching classes, cafes searched

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, June 1:

Against the backdrop of a murder of a collegiate girl, a few days back and the increased incidents of eve-teasing, the city police have come into an active mode.

Damini squad and Osmanpura police are searching various colleges, coaching classes, and cafes. If any illegal things are observed, the cafe owners are directed to rectify and take action against the miscreants sitting for hours in the cafe. Similarly, the boy and girls wasting time outside colleges and coaching classes were driven away.

Osmanpura police station PI Geeta Bagwade and team are seen scolding the students for wasting time.

Damini squad also went to various colleges and created awareness among the students. They also organised conventions for the students and parents at Maulana Azad College, Dagdogirao Deshmukh College, Sharda Mandir School, Government Polytechnic and other institutes.

Bharosa Cell PI Amrapali Tayade, Damini squad chief Shushma Pawar, constable Lata Jadhav, Nirmala Nimbhore, Asha Gaikwad, Girija Andhale, Manisha Bansode and others are taking efforts for it.

Meanwhile, the police patrolling has been increased in the deserted places like the University area, Aurangabad Caves, MGM and other areas.