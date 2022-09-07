Colleges should not play with students' future: VC Dr Yeole

Aurangabad, Sept 7:

“We do not want to shut down colleges but they should not play with the future of students,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, vice-chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu).

He was speaking in an interaction with Deogiri Urban Cooperative Bank Ltd employees organised at the office of the bank as part of the Teacher’s Day celebration.

Prant Sanghchalak of RSS Anil Bhalerao presided over the programme. VC Dr Pramod Yeole said that colleges should impart qualitative education to avoid losses of students.

“The university does not want to close down colleges which will be given sufficient time to fulfil the terms and conditions. However, they should not play with the future of students. Each stakeholder has the responsibility to maintain the honour of the university which was named after the great leader,” he added.

Anil Bhalerao and chairman of the bank and Management Council member of Bamu Kishor Shitole also spoke.

Basavraj Mangrule, Munish Sharma, Prasad Kokil, Prakash Kale, Shrikant Advant, Pankaj Bharsakhle and others were present. Chief executive officer of the bank Pravin Nandedkar conducted the proceedings while Sanjay Gaikwad proposed a vote of thanks.