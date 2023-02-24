Collegiate youth commits suicide

Aurangabad

A 22-year-old collegiate youth committed suicide by hanging himself in his house. The incident came to the fore at Rangaon on Thursday. The deceased has been identified as Shrikrishna Bandu Rathod (22, Chhatrapatinagar, Ranjangaon). The reason for suicide was not known.

Police said, Shrikrishna lived with his parents and younger brother in Ranjangaon. He was studying in the B.Sc third year in Dagdojirao Deshmukh College and Bajajnagar. He also used to conduct tuition classes in his spare time.

On Thursday evening, his younger brother Dhiraj noticed him hanging him in his room. He shouted for help and his family members and neighbours rushed in the room. They took him to the government hospital in an unconscious condition, where the doctors declared him dead at around 9.30 pm. A case of accidental death has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while the police are further investigating the case.