Collision with unidentified vehicle kills two

Aurangabad, Sep 15:

Two people riding a motorcycle were killed in a collision with an unidentified vehicle on the Panpoi to Shivur Bungalow road in Bandhendra area on Thursday morning.

According to police, Raosaheb Sonawane (30) and Valmik Sonawane (40, both Banshendra) were heading towards Palasgaon on motorcycle (MH-20-FA-9374). Meanwhile, an unidentified vehicle heading from the opposite direction hit their motorcycle on the Banshendra to Shirasgaon road. Valmik was killed on the spot, while Raosaheb died on the way to hospital. The autopsy was performed in the Kannad rural hospital. A case has been registered in the Kannad police station. Police are doing further investigation.