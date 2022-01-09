Common man’s faith on judicial system should be strengthened

Aurangabad, Jan 9:

“ Today, the common man has faith in the judicial system which should be strengthened further. Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar had expected. Because of this, social, economic and political justice was given the first place in the preamble of the Constitution. Democracy is the rule of law. ‘Justice’ is the true foundation of democracy. However, nowadays, instead of democracy, mob rule is flourishing,” said Jaideo Dole, a noted thinker.

He was speaking in a programme organised on Bharat Ratna Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Lawyers' Day. Justice R G Avachat from Aurangabad bench of Bombay High Court inaugurated the programme.

Member of Maharashtra and Goa Bar Council adv Amol Sawant, advocates- Nitin Chaudhary, Suhas Urgunde and Santosh Andhale, Santosh Pathrikar, S R Bodade, D R Shelke, Sevakchand Bakharia, B H Gaikwad, Shyam Arora Khillare and others were present.

In the introductory remarks, adv Bodade, said that the programme was organised to mark the occasion when Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar started practising law in the Mumbai High Court on July 5, 1923.

Advocates Chaudhary, Sawant, Shelke and Pathrikar also spoke. Adv Namdeo Sawant conducted the proceedings while Rajabhau Shirsath proposed a vote of thanks.