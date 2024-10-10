Community blames Ex-CM (Pawar) for reservation crisis

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Around two thousand four-wheelers from our city and district are expected to attend the Dussehra rally organized by Maratha reservation leader Manoj Jarange-Patil at Narayangad in Beed district this Saturday, according to Maratha community coordinators Prof. Chandrakant Bharat and Suresh Wakde, who shared the information on Thursday.

The Maratha community held a meeting at the Maratha Mandir Mangal office in Hudco. Prof. Bharat informed that Manoj Jarange-Patil is leading a movement to include the Maratha community under the OBC category. Despite fasting and marching to Mumbai, the government's response is still pending. With upcoming state elections, Jarange-Patil has organized a Dussehra rally on October 12 at Narayangad in Beed district. To boost participation from the city and nearby areas, community meetings have been ongoing for the past eight days. Prof. Bharat further mentioned that one thousand four-wheelers from the city and two from each village in the rural areas will be attending the rally.

"Maratha Rally Targets Pawar's Actions"

Prof. Bharat blamed NCP President Sharad Pawar for the Maratha community's loss. He said that when Pawar was CM, he gave 16% of Maratha reservations to the OBCs, leading to the current lack of Maratha reservations.