Company's claim for commercial loss of Rs 41.42 crore rejected

Aurangabad, Feb 9:

District judge SS Bhishma has rejected a commercial loss claim of Rs 41.42 crore filed by the management of Bonatrans India Pvt Ltd in Shendra industrial estate against the workers for creating an atmosphere of fear and endangering the company's reputation on Wednesday.

Bonatrans company sells railway wheels and related products to Indian Railways. Their products are also exported to 80 countries around the world. According to the company, the workers formed a trade union by illegally closing the main entrance of the company without seeking permission, violating the terms and conditions of the appointment letter. The board of the union were erected near the gate. The company obtained a restraining order from the industrial court.

Despite the ban being enforced, the workers again assembled 100 people and made insulting speeches. The mob jumped over the company's security wall and entered the premises, creating an atmosphere of fear. Management then dismissed the workers permanently. The act of the workers caused financial loss to the company. The company had to bear the cost of additional security. The company had filed the suit alleging damage to its image and reputation. Adv Arun Shejwal representing workers argued that the allegation was false as it was aimed at trapping poor workers and preventing them from participating in lawsuits filed in labor courts and industrial courts. There is no commercial exchange between the company and the workers. Therefore, this claim is not valid. The court gave the above orders after the hearing.