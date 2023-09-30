Competition in education field related to globalisation: VC Dr Yeole

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Education is a continuous process. Constant changes are taking place in education, so, it is the responsibility of colleges and universities to implement the new national education policy (NEP),” said Dr Pramod Yeole, Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar University.

He was speaking at a meeting of principals organised by the Lifelong Learning and Extension Department of Bamu as part of its extension services, recently. Director of the Department Dr Sanjay Moon presided over the programme.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that in the NEP efforts were made to increase the quality of education. “Competition in the education field is related to globalisation. Therefore, there is a need to adapt the educational environment in colleges and universities to create the strength in students to face global competition. Research, entrepreneurship and entrepreneurship were included in the new policy,” he said. Dr Sanjay Moon also spoke. Dr Anand Wagh conducted the proceedings of the programme.

Box

Workshop for teachers & students

A workshop for faculty and students was conducted by the Lifelong Learning n Department. Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirasath, Registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale and others were present.