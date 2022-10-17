Complaints against MIDC plots on rise

The complaints regarding the plots allotted by Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) not being used for the given purpose or giving it on rent to others are on a rise. Hence, MIDC has taken a decision to conduct a survey of these plots.

After establishing a company, many people are employed and several others suppliers, canteen and hotel owners also get the income source from it. The government is positive in encouraging the industries and provide several facilities to the industrialists. They are also given plots in the industrial areas in affordable prices. However, some people do not utilize the plots purchased for the given purpose and also give it on rent to the tenants without establishing any industry. As per MIDC norms, the beneficiary has to complete the process of establishing an industry. MIDC have received complaints that the plots are being used for commercial gains and starting schools and other institutes.

Taking cognizance of the complaints, MIDC has now decided to conducted a survey of the plots in MIDC areas. In the first stage, the survey of the plots in Chikalthana MIDC area will be conducted, said MIDC regional officer Chetansingh Girase.

Total plots in four MIDC areas in district

Railway Station - 93

Chikalthana - 1276

Shendra - 1037

Waluj - 3554

Paithan - 364

Vaijapur - 203