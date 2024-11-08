Complaints surge amid Election campaign

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As the election campaign heats up, the number of complaints related to violations of the code of conduct is on the rise. 117 complaints have been registered on the ‘cVigil’ app, where individuals can report code violations by downloading the app from the Play Store. The administration claims that action is taken on complaints within 100 minutes.

Constituency ....... Complaints

• Aurangabad Central ..... 16

• Aurangabad East ..... 12

• Aurangabad West ..... 14

• Gangapur ..... 11

• Kannad ..... 01

• Paithan ..... 07

• Phulambri ..... 04

• Sillod ..... 26

• Vaijapur ..... 26

• Total ..... 117