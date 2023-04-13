Complete development works at Paithan, Apegaon speedily

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Guardian Minister Sandipan Bhumre on Thursday ordered the speedy completion of the ongoing development works under the development authority of Shri Kshetra Paithan and Apegaon.

A review meeting of development works under the approved plan under Paithan and Apegaon development authority was held under the chairmanship of guardian minister Bhumre. Collector Astik Kumar Pandey, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, Sub divisional officer Swapnil More and heads of concerned departments were present.

The officials gave information about the development works through a presentation. Bhumre said that the ongoing work of electrical lighting in the Nath temple at Paithan should be completed immediately, and the encroachment adjacent to the temple should be removed. The work of ghat at Apegaon should be completed soon. Care will be taken to ensure that there is no shortage of funds for this work.