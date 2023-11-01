Completion of 55 pc of new water scheme raises hope of completing by Dec 2024

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) and the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) officials today claimed that 55 per cent of the works proposed under the new water supply scheme has been completed. The works have gained momentum with an aim to complete the task before deadline and quench the thirst of the citizens as soon as possible.

The estimated cost of the new water supply scheme is Rs 2740 crore and it has been designed to meet the citizens demand for water in the year 2050. Initially, the work was going at snail’s pace, but now it has gained momentum and hopes to get completed by December 2024.

The union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and the CSMC administrator G Sreekanth are reviewing the progress of the water scheme regularly.

According to the officials from both the departments, the construction of Cofferdam in Nathsagar is nearing completion. The Cofferdam will give access to undertake the digging works and construct Jack Well in the middle of Nathsagar. In the next few months, the construction of a cement wall will also be started. It may be noted that there is no permission of blasting in the water reservoir as the area falls under eco-sensitive zone. Hence the digging work at the foothills of the dam is going on at its convenient pace. The contractor has pressed a breaker to break the hard surface and continue further digging works.

The works to lay the main pipeline of 2500 mm size between Jayakwadi and Nakshatrawadi is also underway. Earlier, two to three pipes were adjoined through welding works daily, now seven pipelines are being adjoined. The main pipeline of length more than 22 kms has been laid down till today. Besides, pipeline of length 8 kms has been placed at the site for laying. Meanwhile, the laying of new pipelines is facing obstruction due to CSMC’s old 700 mm and 1400 mm pipelines. These pipelines are damaged frequently due to untoward incidents. Hence the water supply of the city is also getting suspended. Henceforth the work is being done with extra care, said the company’s senior manager Mahendra Goglotu.

The pipeline of 1800 kms length will be laid in the city area. The internal pipelines will be laid so as to strengthen the water distribution system within city limits. This work has also gained momentum. Daily the internal pipeline of length 2-2.5 kms long is being laid down. The construction of six water treatment plants (WTPs) at Nakshatrawadi had been proposed. Three WTPs have been completed and 60 percent of works of the remaining three WTPs have been done.

Focus on ESRs

The CSMC is striving to undertake a maximum number of newly constructed elevated storage reservoirs (ESRs) and starting their usages. The replacement of the 700 mm old pipeline with 900 mm will be completed before the summer season. An additional quantity of 75 MLD of water is expected to be received through the 900 mm pipeline. The functioning of the old 700 mm pipeline will be continued for some time and later on halted for an indefinite period, said the civic chief.