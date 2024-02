Completion of Simhanishkridit Vrat on Jan 28

Acharya Prasannasagarji Maharaj: Programmes at Sammed Shikharji

Aurangabad: Acharya Antarmana Prasannasagarji Maharaj's Simhanishkridit Vrat is being completed on January 28 at Tirtharaj Sammed Shikharji. On this occasion, Mahaparana festival, Swarnim Mandir Panchakalyanak Mahapratish and grand Jaineshwar Deeksha festival have been organized from January 28 to February 3 Sammed Shikharji in Giridih district, Jharkhand. Acharya Prasannasagarji observed 557 days of uninterrupted silence (Maun Vrat), seclusion and 496 days of waterless fasting. Acharya has taken food for only 61 days during this time. The completion of the vrat will be celebrated in a grand manner. Hence various religious and cultural programmes have been organized at Sammed Shikharji. Aurangabad Shiromani Avekshak Nyaymurti Kailaschand Chandiwal, working president Lalit Patni, secretary Nitesh Patni and others have appealed to the devotees to be present for the programmes.