Complex hernia surgery on a 105-year-old former MLA

MGM: Dr Pravin Suryawanshi and his team perform the rare feat

Aurangabad, Sep 23:

It is considered very risky to perform surgery on a hundred-year-old patient, but surgeon Dr Pravin Suryawanshi and his team successfully performed a highly complex hernia surgery on 105-year-old former MLA Keshavrao Dhondge at MGM Hospital recently.

Since 2007, Dhondge has had a hernia in his thigh. He also underwent treatment at hospitals in Nanded, Parbhani and Hyderabad. However as the problem of hernia increased, even walking became impossible. He reached MGM hospital and met deputy dean Dr Pravin Suryawanshi for treatment.

Keshavrao Dhondge's severe hernia and old age were challenging factors. At first, Dhondge did not agree to surgery. After explaining all the possibilities and probabilities he was ready for the surgery. The surgery was successfully performed in a very complicated condition. Currently, his condition is stable and he can walk.

A team of Dr Suryawanshi, Anesthesiologist Dr Samhita Kulkarni, Dr Rashmi Joshi and nursing staff took efforts. Dhondge expressed the feeling that I got a new lease of life because of the surgery.