Conditional bail for young woman shooting in air

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The court granted conditional bail to Rakhi Murmure, arrested by the police after a video of her shooting in the air went viral on social media, on a bond of Rs 15,000.

Murmure appeared in court on Wednesday with an extended PCR list. Advocate Kiran Magar Patil argued that she was falsely implicated in the case. The court then ordered her judicial custody. Subsequently, the court granted her bail on a Rs 15,000 bond, stating that her bail would be revoked if she violated any terms. Advocates Parth Patil, Jyoti Gaikwad and Amol Rothe supported Magar Patil in the proceedings.