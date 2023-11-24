Conflict erupted over mixed garbage waste

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Tension prevailed in Saeeda Colony, on Jatwada Road, on Friday morning after the residents insisted the sanitary workers collect mixed garbage from them.

The collection of garbage through ‘ghantagadis’ has been nearly stopped for the past three months. Hence the private employees of ghantagadis refused to collect the waste from them. Enraged residents then stopped ghantagadi. Acting upon the information, the Nagari Mitra Pathak reached the spot and threatened of filing offences against them. Hence the vehicle was released after two hours.

It may be noted that the CSMC has stopped door-to-door collection of mixed garbage. However, many irresponsible residents were spotted throwing the mixed garbage on the roads. Hence the municipal commissioner G Sreekanth ordered setting up collection centres at multiple spots in the city to collect the mixed garbage waste in the city.

On learning about the tension, the deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav, deployed Nagari Mitra Pathak. The NMP team tried their best to convince the residents, but it was in vain. They were behaving rudely. Hence the civic team warned them of filing offences against them. Accordingly, they got mild and released the ghantagadi after a couple of hours.