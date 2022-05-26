Confusion continues over Santpith’s administrative expenses

Aurangabad, May 26:

There is still confusion about bearing the administrative expenses of Santpith.After a gap of 35 years, Santpith was launched at Paithan. The courses were introduced in October 2021 while examinations of the first batch will be held from June 5. The issue of administrative expenses of Santpith was not resolved yet.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar submitted a proposal of Rs 23 crore for Santpith. The proposal is pending because of Covid situation. Bamu cannot bear the financial burden further, so, it started taking follow up for the funding.

The District Planning Committee provided Rs 1 crore fund for the repair of building, electrification and other works at Paithan when Maha Vikas Aghadi gave the green signal for the launching of Santpith.

It offers courses like Tukaram Gatha Granth Parichay, Shri Eknathi Bhagwat, Shri Dnyaneshwari Grant Parichay, Warkari Sampradai Parichay and Mahanubhav Sampradai Parichay. The duration of each course is six months while the intake capacity is 20.

A total of eight teachers were appointed on a clock-hour-basis (CHB). The courses have received a good response in their very first year. A total of 141 students took the admission to the courses.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole has taken up the fund proposal with the Government as the university was entrusted with its administrative and management responsibility for the next few years.

The Government sanctioned Rs 1 crore for basic facilities and salary of staff recently, but, Bamu has not received it yet. Santpith coordinator Dr Pravin Wakte said that the Government would provide the fund and there would be no impact on the courses of the fund.

“Currently, five courses are being offered. CHB teachers were appointed for the courses which are drawing a good response. The practical examination of the first batch will be conducted on June 5 while the students will take their theory papers between June 6 and 8,” he added.