Congress celebrates granting of OBC reservation

Aurangabad, July 21:

The Congress party welcomed the Supreme Court's decision of granting 27 per cent reservation to OBCs in local self-governing bodies. Firecrackers were set off in the afternoon today in front of Gandhi Bhavan in Shahganj.

The occasion was celebrated by distributing sweets. It may be noted that the Supreme Court has accepted the report of the Banthiya Commission which was constituted by the past Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.

The district president (Congress’s OBC section) Atish Pitale and the city president Darshan Singh Malke underlined that the real credit for the reservation goes to the past MVA government. The vice president (MPCC OBC Department) Ashok Pagar and General Secretary Baburao Kavaskar also mentioned the credit of the MVA government.

The district president from Aurangabad) Kalyan Kale, from Beed Rajasaheb Deshmukh, Former MLA Suresh Jethalia, State President Congress Seva Dal Vilas Autade, Beed’s Parvez Qureshi, Rajendra Rakh, Sagar Nagre, Varun Pathrikar, Kiran Kute, Vithal Korde, Hema Patil, Anjali Wadje, Aruna Landge, Vijaya Bhosle, Suhasini Ghorpade and others were present on the occasion.