Congress celebrates win in HP

Aurangabad: Congress workers burst firecrackers and distributed sweets in front of Gandhi Bhavan in Shahganj to celebrate the victory of the Congress party in the legislative assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh. District president Dr Kalyan Kale, City president Sheikh Yusuf, Dr Pawan Dongre, Mahendra Ramandwal, Anis Patel, Iqbal Singh Gill, Sheikh Athar, Dr Arun Shirasath, Nilesh Ambewadikar and others officials and activists were present.