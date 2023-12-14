Congress demonstrates against Ajit Pawar’s statement

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Members of the Congress Party demonstrated at the gate of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Thursday against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for making irresponsible statement about Ph D which is considered the highest degree in education. They agitated under the leadership of its city unit president Shaikh Yusuf and vice president Dr Arun Shirsath.

The photograph of Ajit Pawar was hit by chappals.

Shaikh Yusuf said that the debt amount of the State is increasing since Ajit Pawar is holding the portfolio of Finance Minister.

State unit president of the Employment and Self-Employement wing of the party Yogesh Maslage, adv Iqbalsingh Gill, Akhef Razvi, Anis Patel, Nilesh Ambewadikar, Saroj Maslage and others were present.