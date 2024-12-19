Congress holds ‘Jode Maro’ protest against Amit Shah

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Congress Scheduled Caste Cell staged a ‘Jode Maro’ (shoe-beating) protest outside the District Collector’s office on Thursday. The protest was against union Home Minister Amit Shah of making derogatory remarks about Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. Protesters shouted slogans like "Amit Shah Maafi Mango," "Amit Shah Murdabad," and "Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Zindabad." The protestors also criticized Rajya Sabha MP Dr. Bhagwat Karad for sitting behind Amit Shah and laughing during the remarks. Congress SC Cell National Secretary and Maharashtra In-charge Jayprakash Narnavare led the protest. Key participants included maharashtra pradesh congress general secretary Dr. Zafar Ahmed Khan, Ibrahim Pathan, Advocate Syed Akram, Dr. Pawan Dongre, Moin Inamdar, Anis Patel, Dr. Arun Shirsat, Rekha Raut, Atish Pitale, Manju Lokhande and Youth Congress leader Sumedh Narnavare among others.