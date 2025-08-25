Congress local office-bearers to decide on forging alliances in upcoming LSG elections

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Congress party has given its workers and office-bearers the authority to decide on forging alliances at the local level in the upcoming local self-governing bodies elections. State president Harshavardhan Sapkal announced this at a press conference on Monday afternoon, clarifying that this is not a policy of going it alone in the elections.

Throughout the day, Sapkal reviewed preparations in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed, and Dharashiv districts at a meeting held at Shivneri Lawns on Jalna Road. He was accompanied by former ministers Madhukarrao Chavan, Balasaheb Thorat, Amit Deshmukh, Kunal Chaudhary, Vishwajit Kadam, MLA Rajesh Rathod, Seva Dal state president Vilasbapu Autade, MP Dr. Kalyan Kale, vice-president Anil Patel, Kamal Farooqui, former MLC M M Shaikh, state general secretary Prof. Dr. Mohan Deshmukh, and secretary Ravi Kale.

District president Kiran Patil Dongaonkar and city president Shaikh Yusuf welcomed the guests, while state general secretary Dr. Jitendra Dehade conducted the proceedings.

When asked about Manoj Jarange’s Maratha reservation demand, Sapkal said that reservation should be granted on the basis of a caste-wise census. He accused the government of failing to fulfill its promises and not taking the issue of farmers’ loan waivers seriously.

We too are Warkaris, but…

After the meeting, when former minister Balasaheb Thorat was questioned by reporters, he said, “We too are Warkaris, but the BJP has infiltrated the Warkari sect with kirtankars (preachers) who promote their propaganda. One such example is Sangram Bhandare.”

Thorat further alleged that although chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, deputy CMs Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar share power in the state government, there are deep conflicts among them. “They deliberately bring up emotional issues to divert attention from the real concerns of inflation, unemployment, and farmers’ suicides,” Thorat said.

Meanwhile, Amit Deshmukh praised Rahul Gandhi, saying that he is tirelessly striving to safeguard democracy without taking a break.