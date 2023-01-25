Congress-NCP has done the sin of discontinuing old pension scheme: Fadnavis

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad:

The sin of discontinuing the old pension scheme and implementing a permanent non-granted policy in the state was committed by the Congress-NCP-led government. A burden of Rs 2.5 lakh crore will fall upon the exchequer if the old pension scheme is restored. We as a government are very much positive and try our best to find a way out if seems any possibility, underlined the deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis while addressing a teachers convention organised at Sant Eknath Rangmandir as a part of campaigning of the Marathwada Teachers Constituency’s BJP candidate Kiran Patil, on Wednesday.

Fadnavis said, “The new pension scheme was implemented in the country in 2005. Is it necessary to say which parties were in power? Today, the Congress-NCP leaders are speaking on it. If we exclude five years term, there was the front government in the state. The sin of increasing the burden of the teachers was done during their tenure. The states, that had announced the implementation of the old pension scheme have also not yet implemented it. There is no base for making a such announcement during the election period. We have the guts to implement the old pension scheme setting aside the new one. Indeed, there will be a huge burden on the state exchequer in this regard. The issue of the old pension scheme will be discussed with the finance ministry and then a way out will be found upon it.”

The union Minister of State for Finance, Bhagwat Karad said, “ The Shinde-Devendra-led state government is trying to resolve the teachers' grievances. It has recently granted aid of Rs 1,160 crore as well.”

The agriculture minister Abdul Sattar also guided on the occasion. The co-operative minister Atul Save, medical education minister Girish Mahajan, MLA Haribhau Bagade, Rana Jagjitsingh Patil, Babanrao Lonikar, MLAs Sanjay Shirsaat and Prashant Bamb were also present on the occasion.

Teachers recruitment in 3 months

“ The remedy on the issue of permanent non-granted schools was found after I became the chief minister. The issue of grants was resolved after coming into power. In the past two and a half years only assurances were given regarding the recruitment of teachers. The state government has found a solution. The recruitment of teachers has been started and in the coming three months the recruitment of 30,000 teachers will be done, said Fadnavis.