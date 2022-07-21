Congress protests against ED notice to Sonia Gandhi

- Majority of local Muslim activists and workers did not participate in the agitation.

Aurangabad, July 21:

The Congress office-bearers and activists today registered their protest against the serving of notice by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to the Congress president Sonia Gandhi, at the regional level agitation, held in front of the divisional commissionerate. The protestors claimed that Central Government Agency is being misused by the rulers.

The office-bearers and activists from all over Marathwada participated in the agitation. They shouted slogans in praise of the party leader Sonia Gandhi and against the whims and fancies of ED. The district president (Parbhani) MLA Suresh Warpudkar, district president (Jalna) Rajabhau Deshmukh, district president (Beed) Rajesaheb Deshmukh, district president (Osmanabad) Dheeraj Deshmukh, former minister of state (MoS) Anil Patel, former legislator Suresh Jethaliya, Congress Seva Dal president Vilas Bapu Autade, vice president (MPCC) Balasaheb Deshmukh, secretary (MPCC, Women's Wing) Saroj Maslage, Jalna’s Dr Rajendra Rakh, Satsung Munde, Kalyan Dale, Parbhani’s Vishwanath Thore, Namdeo Pawar, Jalna’s Mehmood Bhai and others spoke on the occasion. The district president (Aurangabad) Kalyan Kale concluded the agitation. Rahul Sawant compered the proceedings. Later on, the Congress delegation met the divisional commissioner and submitted a memorandum of demands to him.

Agitation sans local Muslim leaders

Today’s agitation sans the participation of the Muslim office-bearers and activists from Aurangabad. The City Congress president Hisham Osmani, Mohsin Ahmed, Marathwada president (Minority Department) Hamad Chaus, veteran activist Prakash Mugadiya and many others were absent in agitation. Few countable activists like Adv Syed Akram, Akhef Rizvi, Mudassar Ansari etc were present on the occasion.

The others present on the occasion include Hema Patil, Adv Anjali Vadje Patil, Ravindra Kale, Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, Yogesh Masalge Patil, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Kiran Patil, Subhash Pambhare Patil, Varun Pathrikar, Sagar Nagre, Subhash Devkar, Mohit Jadhav, Dr Arun Shirsat, Jayprakash Narnaware, Iqbal Singh Gill, Manju Lokhande, Sunita Marag, Saroj Jacob, Vijaya Bhosle, Aruna Landge, Vibhavari More, Deepali Misal, Baburao Kawaskar, Ashok Pagar, Gaurav Jaiswal and many other office-bearers and activists.