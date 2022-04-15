Congress SC cell celebrates Dr Ambedkar Jayanti

Aurangabad, April 15:

District Congress Scheduled Caste (SC) Cell organised various programmes in the city to mark the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.

A musical concert by renowned singer Ginni Mahi was organised in the city on Tuesday. National President of SC Cell Rajesh Lilothiya inaugurated the programme. The guests of honour were AICC secretary Sampat Kumar, noted film actress and AICC general secretary women’s wing Nagma Morarji, State president Siddharth Hattiambire and others were present.

Ginni Mahi presented various Bhim songs and enthralled the audience. The guests praised the district president Jaiprakash Narnavare for organised such grand events.

Vishal Thorat, Akash Kharat, Santoshkumar Didwale, Rakesh More, Amol Ambhore, Sumeth Narnavare and others were present.

A free health check-up camp was organised on Wednesday with the assistance of Cigma Hospital, in which 150 persons were examined.