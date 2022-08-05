Congress stages dharna against price hike, unemployment

Aurangabad, Aug 5:

The Aurangabad City and District Congress Committee today jointly staged a demonstration, to voice against inflation, unemployment, the Agneepath scheme and an increase in GST on essential commodities, in front of the district collectorate, today afternoon.

The agitation was participated by Aurangabad District Congress Committee (ADCC) president Kalyan Kale, Aurangabad City Congress Committee (ACCC) president Yusuf Shaikh, observer Mujahed Khan, former minister of state Anil Patel, Saroj Maslage, Zafar Ahmed Khan, Arun Shirsaat, Kaiser Azad, Iqbalsingh Gill, Kanchankumar Chate, Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Pawan Dongre, Sanjay Autade, Baburao Pawar, Surekha Pankade, Hema Patil, Anjali Wadje, Deepali Misal, Diksha Pawar, Suhasini Ghorpade, Ujwala Dutt, Subhash Deokar, Shaikh Athar, Manoj Shejul and many others. The vicinity of the district collectorate reverberated with the shouting of slogans by demonstrators against the Central Government.