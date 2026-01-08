Congress state president releases manifesto ‘Our Word’

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With the tagline “If change is needed, let it happen,” the Congress party released its manifesto on Thursday night at a public meeting in Vitthalnagar Chowk, presented by state president Harshwardhan Sapkal. The manifesto promises daily water supply, construction of marriage function halls in every prabhag, and rejuvenation of the Kham and Sukhna rivers. Through an analysis of 18 key points, the party outlined its commitments under the slogan “Our Word” (Aamcha Shabd), telling citizens what it intends to deliver.

The manifesto emphasises that the Congress, which constructed the Jayakwadi Dam with a 102 TMC capacity, can ensure daily water supply, break the tanker mafia’s network, and provide a tanker-free city. Photographs of Shankarrao Chavan, Dr. Rafiq Zakaria, and Vilasrao Deshmukh were featured on the manifesto. The document was read out by MP Dr Kalyan Kale.

Sapkal’s fiery speech

At the Vitthalnagar meeting, Harshwardhan Sapkal delivered a scathing critique of the BJP. He accused the party of wanting to erase not only memories of Vilasrao Deshmukh, but also of key BJP leaders such as Golwalkar, Hedgewar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, L K Advani, Pramod Mahajan, and Gopinath Munde. He also described how they intend to do this.

Sapkal strongly criticised chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, warning voters not to fall prey to the upcoming spectacle of “Paisa Pheko, Tamasha Dekho” and to maintain their self-respect.

Speeches were also delivered by state spokesperson Hanumant Pawar, while some candidates shared their personal messages. Senior state leaders including Dr. Mohan Deshmukh, Namdevrao Pawar, M M Shaikh, and Ravindra Kale were present. The event was conducted by Jagannath Kale.

Series of campaign rallies

From 5 pm, Harshwardhan Sapkal conducted a series of smaller rallies across the city, culminating in a major eighth rally at Vitthalnagar Chowk. The first rally took place in Prabhag 3, Ganesh Colony, where city president Shaikh Yusuf led the welcome celebrations with fireworks.

Sapkal then inaugurated the campaign offices of various candidates, including Masroor Khan near Roop Mahal, Rafat Yar Khan near Mill Corner, Dr Zafar Khan at Jinsi Chowk and Kiradpura’s Ibrahim Bhai Patel and Firdaus Fatema.