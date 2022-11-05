Congress takes out rally to create awareness about BJY

Aurangabad:

The Employment and Self-employment section of Congress has conducted a rally in the city, to create awareness about Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, today evening.

Under the guidance of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee's Employment and Self-employment section president Yogesh Maslage Patil, Aurangabad City Congress Committee president Shaikh Yusuf and Jitendra Dehade took out the rally from Jawahar Colony on Saturday evening. The participants shouted slogans in favour of Rahul Gandhi saying 'Jodo Jodo Bharat Jodo' etc.

The rally was participated by the party's senior leader Baburao Pawar, secretary of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (Women's Cell) Saroj Maslage Patil, Meenakshi Deshpande, Surekha Pankade, president of District Congress (Women's Cell) Hema Patil, Vijaya Bhosale, Anita Bhandari, Pramod Sadashive, Praveen Kedar, Razzaq Shaikh, Hasan Devnikar, Shantilal Pawar, Suresh Dabhade, Siddharth Pawar, Pratapsinh Holiye, Kiran Sirsath and others participated in the rally.