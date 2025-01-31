Congress threatens protest over property Tax Interest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Congress has threatened to launch an agitation demanding the waiver of interest on overdue property tax. A memorandum regarding this demand was submitted to Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat.

District President MP Dr Kalyan Kale and City President Sheikh Yusuf emphasized that waiving interest on property tax arrears is essential to provide relief to common citizens and the underprivileged. Several Congress leaders and workers were present, including Iqbal Singh Gill, Baban Didore, Shaikh Athar, Madan Satpute, Engineer Vishal Banswal, Atish Pitle, Baburao Kavasakar, Yogesh Thorat, Shafik Shah, Nilesh Ambewadikar, Pramod Sadashive, Chandraprabha Khandare, Indu Kharat, Suhasini Ghorpade, Engineer Iftekhar Sheikh, Ashok Pagar, Kavre Patil, Tayyab Patel, Muzaffar Khan and others.