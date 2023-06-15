Congress vows to develop Voters Contact

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The coordinator of the City District Congress Committee, Hemant Ogle, said that Congress has focussed on Voters Contact. Hence a campaign developing voters contact should be implemented here. Ogle was addressing the party meeting held at Gandhi Bhavan today.

The meeting was held in the presence of the party’s district president Dr Kalyan Kale and city president Shaikh Yusuf. The city president suggested that booth committees should be formed in all four blocks, wards and prabhags of the city. The district president assured of trying to strengthen the organization of the Congress party by holding tehsil-wise meetings.

MPCC general secretary Namdev Pawar, Kanchan Kumar Chate, Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, district president (Women Cell) Hema Patil, city president Deepali Misal, MPCC secretary Khaled Pathan, Gulab Patel, Adv Syed Akram, Dr Arun Shirsat, Anil Malode, Mahendra Ramandwal, Dr Nilesh Ambewadikar, Krishna Bhandare, Shaikh Rais, Moin Inamdar, Dr Pawan Dongre, Muddassir Ansari, Anita Bhandari, Nanda Ghorpade, Madhavi Chandraki, Savita Mhaske, Manju Lokhande, Nadeem Saudagar, Engineer Shaikh Iftekhar, Nagma Siddiqui, Syed Rubina and many others were present in the meeting. Kiran Patil Dongaonkar compered the meeting while Anees Patel proposed a vote of thanks.