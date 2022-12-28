Congressmen celebrate's 138th Foundation Day

Aurangabad: The Congress leaders, office-bearers and activists today celebrated the 138th Foundation Day with zeal and enthusiasm at Gandhi Bhavan in Shahgunj.

The Aurangabad City Congress Committee (ACCC) president Shaikh Yusuf inaugurated the health check-up camp. The party has plans to conduct the camps in all 115 wards of the city. The Aurangabad District Congress Committee (ADCC) president Kalyan Kale was also present on the occasion. The camp was organised by party member Deepali Misal.

Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Pawan Dongre, Anees Patel, Sartaj Pathan, Shaikh Athar, Sagar Nagre, Arun Shirasath, Nilesh Ambewadikar, Mudassir Ansari, Sunil Dongaonkar, Qaiser Baba, Prakash Waghmare, Mahendra Ramandwal and others were present on the occasion.