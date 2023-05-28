Conman impersonating ED officer cheats old woman of Rs 50K

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A conman impersonating an enforcement directorate (ED) officer duped an old woman of Rs 50,000 promising to gain Rs 10 lakh for her surgery from the chief minister’s (CM) relief funds. A case has been registered with the Kranti Chowk police station. The accused has been identified as Amol Vijay Patil.

According to the complaint lodged by Smita Deshpande (67) mentioned that she had gone to Siddharth Garde on May 15 at around 7 am. She met Patil there and he told her that he is an ED officer. He told her that he can help her to get Rs 10 lakh from the CM’s fund for her knee surgery and for the angioplasty of her husband, but she will have to pay Rs 50,000 in advance for the doctor’s fees and other expenses. Later she paid him Rs 50,000 on May 17 and he told her that the amount of the funds will be deposited in her bank account by May 25. However, Patil’s mobile phone was switched off on May 20. When realized that she has been taken for a ride, she lodged a complaint with the Kranti Chowk police station. Under the guidance of PI Santosh Patil, PSI Choruram Thube is further investigating the case.