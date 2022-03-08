Constable, his beloved booked for harassing, abusing housewife

Aurangabad, March 8:

A case was registered with Begumpura Police Station against a constable and his beloved for harassment and abusing the complainant.

The accused has been identified as Avinash Pundlikrao Jadhav. According to details, Jadhav is a constable at City Chowk Police Station and lives in Police Colony near the office of the Commissioner of Police.

His wife lodged a complaint on March 7 stating that Jadhav has an illicit relationship with a woman of Asifiya Colony. The housewife learnt about the affair and asked Jadhav about it. The couple had frequent quarrels on it.

The accused beat up and abused his wife. In the complaint, it was also mentioned that the housewife was harassed mentally and physically.

The constable booked with Begumpura Police Station under different sections of the Indian Penal Code including 498, 323, 504 and 506. PSI Bhalerao is on the case.