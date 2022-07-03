Constant change in the climate increases cold-fever

Aurangabad, July 3:

The number of patients suffering from cold, cough and fever has increased due to changing weather in the last one month. Children, senior citizens and pregnant women, especially those with low immunity, are affected by this environment. Doctors have advised people to take precautions during the rainy season.

Doctors are reporting an increase in the number of patients suffering from cold, cough and fever in OPDs in private and government hospitals. The number of patients coming to the outpatient department in the district hospital has increased in the last few days. For the first time since the third wave of corona, the number of patients visiting OPD during the day has risen to 675. Some have a fever that lasts for 5 to 6 days. The doctors are advising the patients to undergo covid test as a precaution.

What care to be taken

Diseases can be easily prevented by maintaining hygiene and cleanliness. Experts say that it is important to avoid eating in the open, drinking plenty of water, avoiding cold foods, eating a nutritious diet and avoiding contact with sick people.

Use a mask

Currently, the number of patients coming to the hospital has increased. Citizens should use sanitizer and mask and follow social distancing. Drinking lukewarm water and taking steam is a good practice to stay away from diseases, said Dr Dayanand Motipavale, civil surgeon.