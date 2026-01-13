Constitutional crisis is social, not political: Dr Sukhadeo Thorat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “The Indian Constitution is founded on the core values of democracy, secularism, socialism, sovereignty, and republicanism. However, deliberate attempts are currently being made to weaken these very values, which lie at the heart of the present Constitutional crisis. Understanding the roots of this crisis, its nature, and its long-term consequences is extremely important,” said veteran educationist and Padmashri Dr Sukhadeo Thorat.

He was speaking at a lecture by Dr Thorat on “The Present Constitutional Crisis: An Analysis of Causes and Consequences” which was organised jointly by the Swabhimani Maharashtra Underprivileged Teachers Association (S-MUPTA) and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Law College.

Former General Manager of Bank of Maharashtra, P B Ambhore, presided over the function. The lecture was inaugurated by Anandaj Ambedkar. Principal Dr Kishor Salve, Principal Dr P J Herode, Dr Shankar Ambhore, Vilas Pande, and others were present. Dr Thorat stated that the Preamble is the soul of the entire Constitution.

“If the objectives of social, economic, and political justice, equality, liberty, and fraternity are weakened, democracy will remain only on paper. He warned that certain ideological groups are attempting to confine the Constitution within a religious or Brahmanical framework, which fundamentally undermines the original purpose of the Constitution.