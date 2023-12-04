Construction of Shivajinagar-Ramnagar Road to begin soon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) administrator G Sreekanth, on Monday, inspected the Shivajinagar to Ramnagar road, lying undeveloped for the last many years. The road was sanctioned in the old City Development Plan (CDP).

The CSMC will have to acquire more than 200 properties to construct the 24-metres wide road. The administrator underlined that the administration will undertake a study and think over granting of compensation or shelter to the affected property-holders.

It is learnt that the CSMC administration started to widen the road a few years ago. The work of length 500-700 metres is lying incomplete. On the side of Shivajinagar, the road work has been completed till Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk and on the other side, the construction of cement road has been done till Zhenda Chowk. The residents are demanding to complete this pending road works.

The former group leader of Congress Bhausaheb Jagtap, Dr Balasaheb Pawar, Mohan Salve, Manoj Bora, Prakash Sanap, Sheshrao Shinde, Sajannarayan Bhuriwal, Adv Bhise, Sudhir Joshi, Pravin Bang and Santosh Kharat were also present on the occasion.

The civic chief said, “It has been found that people put their life in danger to go from Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk to Beed Bypass by crossing the railway track. Hence, the CSMC will propose construction of an underpass to the Department of Railways for the small four-wheelers and will pursue it.”

Inspection of Pilot Babanagari

The residents of Pilot Babanagari (close to the Chikalthana Airport) had staged an agitation in front of the CSMC headquarters during the last week. Hence the civic chief visited the locality today.

The civic officials said that the municipal corporation had given NOC for the works to be done from the discretionary funds of public representatives. The efforts will be made to start these works soon. The executive engineer B D Phad and ward engineer Madhukar Chaudhary were present on the occasion. The civic chief also interacted with residents on the occasion.