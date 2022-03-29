Construction work to stop for four days in the city

Decision of Aurangabad Building Contractors Association

Aurangabad, March 29:

A decision has been taken by the Aurangabad Building Contractors Association (ABCA) to hold a symbolic strike from April 1 to 4, informed association president Rajendra Kundalwal and vice president Rajendra Nimbalkar at a press conference on Tuesday.

Kundalwal said, the main objective behind the establishment of this association was to solve the business problems of all the building contractors in the district and to bring uniformity in the rates of building construction. The wages of unskilled workers have increased by at least 40 per cent on an average as compared to the previous year. Doing business has become very difficult. And the only solution is to increase the cost of construction. As the construction sector is unorganized, we have to draw the attention of the public, builders and developers to our demands, by closing down all construction projects in Aurangabad for four days. We demand the rates of construction of all ongoing projects be increased by at least 25 per cent and a new tariff be prepared for future projects. A statement will also be issued to Credai Aurangabad in this regard. The office bearers have appealed to all construction contractors to voluntarily participate in this shutdown and unite for their rights. Core committee members Prashant Nalawade, Shankar Kolpakar, Abhijeet Jinwal, Ghulam Dastagir Devda, Anil Butole and others were present.