Constructions on plots without payment of NA charges on radar

#174 cases identified; Rs 2.84 crores to be collected

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Jan 10

The district revenue administration has geared up to initiate action against property or landowners, who avoided paying due charges to obtain a non-agriculture (NA) certificate, and either sold out their land by marking the plots or constructed the property illegally.

“The administration has come across 174 such cases and illegal constructions upon the plots in various parts of the city including Osmanpura, Bhausinghpura, Kanchanwadi and Pandharpur. We have served notices to deposit the NA charges as well as a penalty to the tune of Rs 2.84 crore to the landowners and individuals," said the additional tehsildar Vijay Chavan adding that the properties would be sealed if the penalty is not deposited in one week.

The office of additional tehsildar has received several complaints in this regard. Besides, many cases had also come across by the office of the circle and the talathi offices. Chavan said, “We will be collecting NA charges and fines of more than Rs 50 crore from the jurisdiction of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC). The revenue administration is compiling the required information. Till then, we have served notices to deposit NA charges and a fine of Rs 2.84 crores in the above localities."

The notices have been served to property-holders in Osmanpura, Bhausinghpura, Kanchanwadi and other areas existing within AMC limits, apart from Pandharpur and its surrounding places in the Aurangabad tehsil.

Majority of cases from Osmanpura

There are 82 cases from Osmanpura vicinity. Hence the notice of paying charges and penalty of Rs 1.41 crore had been served to them. The details of circle office wise notices served is as follows:

Name of Circle Total Cases NA Charges Fine Amount

Aurangabad 55 97,83,274

Pandharpur 28 21,45,000

Kanchanwadi 18 9,53,254

Osmanpura 82 1,41,79,127

Bhausinghpura 46 14,07,172

Total 174 2,84,67,827