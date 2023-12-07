Consultancy appointed for International Convention Centre

Construction on 50 acres in Shendra DMIC: Will drive economic growth

Vaibhav Parwat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The construction of an International Convention Centre at Shendra Aurangabad Industrial City (Auric) within the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor (DMIC) has moved forward with the appointment of Fira Barcelona Consultancy from Spain. This follows long-standing demands for such a facility in the area.

A meeting recently held in Mumbai led to the selection of Fira Barcelona, whose representatives visited Shendra DMIC and met with local entrepreneurs. A detailed project report (DPR) is now being prepared, paving the way for construction to begin soon. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a high-level meeting to discuss the project's progress and emphasized the need for swift action. Fira Barcelona's visit and subsequent discussions with entrepreneurs demonstrate the commitment to a rapid start.

Furthermore, representatives of industrial organizations interacted with the delegation after their inspection of the proposed site, confirming the strong local support for the project. With the appointment of Fira Barcelona and the ongoing DPR preparation, the convention centre at Shendra DMIC appears to be closer than ever to becoming a reality. This development promises to significantly boost the economic and social landscape of the region.

Proposed on 50 acres land

According to sources, the proposed convention centre is expected to cover an area of 50 acres, and will be prepared with funds of Rs 1200 crore. The centre may be built in partnership with the Central or State government, or through a public-private partnership (PPP) model. The proposal will be sent to the Central Government through the state, and it is expected to take at least six months to gain approval before construction can begin.

Will drive economic growth

The proposal has been prepared recently by Auric officials. The construction of the international convention centre is expected to drive economic growth in the region and attract more exhibitors, investors and delegates to the city.