Consultant dupes body building association for Rs 12 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Indian body building federation was duped for Rs 12 lakh by their legal consultant Kashyap Popat Khandagale (Pune). A case was registered in the Cidco police station in this regard on Monday.

On January 3, 2021, the general secretary of the organization Dr Sanjay More had appointed Kashyap to the organization with the approval of other members. In 2022, a fee of Rs 2,000 was fixed for the Maharashtra Shree state level competition held at Raigad and Rs 15,000 for the global Mr Universe competition. The contestants were asked to deposit the said fee in the organization's bank account. Kashyap, however, deposited the entry fees of 76 contestants of the Mr Universe contest in Pune into his own account. This happened after the competition started. Then Kashyap had promised to deposit the money in the organization's account. However, after that he stopped responding. So More filed a complaint against him. ASI Manoj Shinde is investigating the case.