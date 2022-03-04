Consumer happy as multiple options available under one house

Saves time and money: Good response to 'Lokmat Property Show' on the first day

Aurangabad, March 4:

Considering the growing size of the city, many citizens have limitations on visiting various housing projects in different parts of the city. Many get one day off a week and can only visit one or two places during the day. It costs a lot of time and money. However, Lokmat recognized our problem and started the 'Lokmat Property Show'. As a result, in just three to four hours, we got to know the best quality housing projects of many reputed builders. This gave us the opportunity to select our dream home, said the visitors.

The 'Lokmat Property Show 2022' started from Friday in the air-conditioned hall of Lokmat Bhavan. There was huge enthusiasm among the home aspirants for this home show. Even before the opening of the exhibition, customers were seen visiting the stalls of various builders for information. This proves how much the citizens want to live in their own house. The customers keenly inquired about the name of the construction company, the location of the project and additional facilities provided. There were options to choose from the housing projects according to your budget. All of these things were being investigated. There was a crowd of customers at the stalls till 8 pm.

Air-conditioned hall, more space for walking

Home exhibitions have been set up in two air-conditioned halls at Lokmat Bhavan. In spite of the intensity of the heat, customers can go to each stall comfortably in the cool atmosphere of the hall to get information. Also, more space has been provided between two stalls facing each other. It does not cause any problems while walking.

Last two days of the home expo

Home exhibition the ‘Lokmat Property Show 2022’ is organized from March 4-6. Now there are two days left, March 5 (Saturday) and March 6 (Sunday). The exhibition is open to all from 11 am. to 8 pm. Free entry is through the back gate of the Lokmat. The organizers have appealed to the consumers to take advantage of this expo.

Advantages of buying a home in Aurangabad:

1) Historic tourism city.

2) Geographically secure.

3) Development of infrastructure around all four sides.

4) Shendra five star industrial estate under DMIC.

5) New industries in Bidkin in the near future

6) Cement roads and various projects being constructed under Smart City.

7) New waterline from Jayakwadi for drinking water.

8) PNG gas supply to come directly in every household.

9) Nagpur to Mumbai Samruddhi expressway passing on the north side of the city.

10) Solapur-Dhule highway on the south side of the city.

9) Metro railway network will be set up in the near future.

10) Large single flyover will be constructed from Chikalthana to Waluj.

11) Electrification of railways, office of high speed railway.

12) Expansion of the airport.

13) Higher education and job opportunities due to industrialization.